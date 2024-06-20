Live
- Workshop held for Haryana officers on three new criminal laws
- Illegal diversion of PDS Rice rampant in Gadwal district
- Railways conduct trial run on world's highest rail bridge in J&K
- Euro 2024: Serbia threaten to pull out over alleged offensive chanting by fans: Report
- Admissions in to Sports authority completed says Additional DC
- FIFA Rankings: India Men drop three places to 124th after World Cup Qualifiers debacle
- Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat sees sudden spike in bodies being brought for cremation
- Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: Dates, Auspicious Timings, and Significance
- Congress Victory Rally helds in Gadwal
- MP Mallu Ravi visits Gadwal medical College
Just In
Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary Sworn in as Protem Speaker at Raj Bhavan
Telugu Desam Party senior leader and Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary took oath as Protem Speaker in preparation for the upcoming assembly meetings starting tomorrow (Friday).
Telugu Desam Party senior leader and Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary took oath as Protem Speaker in preparation for the upcoming assembly meetings starting tomorrow (Friday). AP Governor Abdul Nazir administered the oath to Butchaiah Chowdary in a ceremony attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav, other ministers, and MLAs.
Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, who has been elected as an MLA for the seventh time, was appointed as Protem Speaker for the two-day session starting from tomorrow. A total of 174 members will be sworn in as Protem Speaker during this time. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu bestowed this opportunity upon Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary in recognition of his experience and leadership in the party.