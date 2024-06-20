Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary Sworn in as Protem Speaker at Raj Bhavan

Telugu Desam Party senior leader and Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary took oath as Protem Speaker in preparation for the upcoming assembly meetings starting tomorrow (Friday). AP Governor Abdul Nazir administered the oath to Butchaiah Chowdary in a ceremony attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav, other ministers, and MLAs.

Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, who has been elected as an MLA for the seventh time, was appointed as Protem Speaker for the two-day session starting from tomorrow. A total of 174 members will be sworn in as Protem Speaker during this time. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu bestowed this opportunity upon Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary in recognition of his experience and leadership in the party.