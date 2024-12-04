Live
Gottipati Ravi Kumar denies claims of free power,says TDP committed to SC and ST Welfare
Andhra Pradesh Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has reiterated the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) dedication to the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking at a recent event, he highlighted the government’s initiative to provide free electricity up to 200 units to eligible SC and ST households, urging those qualified to take full advantage of this benefit.
Ravi Kumar noted that currently, the coalition government serves 15,17,298 families from SC communities and 4,75,557 families from ST communities. He emphasized that this program was originally initiated by the TDP, reiterating its significance in supporting marginalized populations.
Addressing concerns about misinformation, he criticized certain individuals for attempting to spread false propaganda about the coalition government’s efforts. "We must remain vigilant against those who work hard to mislead the public," he warned.