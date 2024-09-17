Live
Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Minister for Energy, participates in the Renewable Energy Investors Meet-2024
- Assures to make AP the energy storage capital of the country
- "We are promoting solar and wind power while implementing the third phase of electricity reforms," says Gottipati Ravi Kumar
- "The government's aim is to provide uninterrupted electricity to the people," he adds
Gandhinagar: Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Minister for Energy, participated in the 'Renewable Energy Investors Meet-2024' held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. During discussions with national and international representatives about investments in the state, he highlighted the significant investment opportunities and the availability of skilled human resources in Andhra Pradesh.
On this occasion, Minister Ravi Kumar stated that the Andhra Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is committed to providing uninterrupted power supply without outages by focusing on renewable energy. He explained that the state is promoting solar and wind power projects to meet these goals, and also plans to incorporate electricity storage technologies.
The Energy Minister noted that the state is currently implementing "3.0 reforms," with a key focus on electricity storage systems. He emphasized that their objective is to establish Andhra Pradesh as a hub for electricity storage. "Andhra Pradesh will be recognized as the energy capital in the coming days," he said, adding that large-scale battery storage systems, pumped hydro storage, and other advanced technologies will be utilized. He also explained that the introduction of rooftop solar systems and decentralized microgrids will bring electricity generation closer to the people and enhance energy security at the local level.