Government committed to free bus travel for women says Kolusu Parthasarathy

Eluru : Information & Public Relations and Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy has said the government is finalising procedures to launch the scheme of free travel in RTC buses for women in the State.

He flagged off two new bus services between Nuzvid and Bengaluru at Nuzvid bus depot on Friday.

On this occasion, he said that a decision will be taken on when to start the scheme. The free travel scheme for women in RTC buses will definitely be implemented, he said.

It may be mentioned here that the TDP promised in the election manifesto to introduce the scheme of free bus travel for women.

He said that he will talk to the RTC management to arrange additional bus services on demand routes from Nuzvid depot. He said that people are demanding bus services from Nuzvid to distant areas like Hyderabad, Vizag, Srikakulam and steps will be taken to establish bus services to those areas soon. Steps will be taken to run RTC bus services in competition with private buses.

Similarly, more facilities will be provided to passengers at Nuzvid bus stand. For the marketing facility of mangoes, maize and horticultural crops in Nuzvid area, steps will be taken to provide transportation facilities to distant areas where marketing facilities are available. Talking about the problems of RTC workers, the Minister said that he will talk to the management and discuss the measures to be taken to resolve them.

Later, Minister Parthasarathy himself drove the newly launched bus. RTC officials and staff participated in the programme.

