Government giving top priority for youth- Kamalapuram MLA

Kadapa: Kamalapuram MLA P. Ravindranath Reddy has said the government is giving top priority to the youth by introducing several welfare schemes like fees reimbursement, Jaganna Deevana, Jaganna Vidyavasathi, Ammavadi etc for the promotion of qualitative education in the state.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating district youth festival here on Saturday he said youth should concentrate on studies by utilizing the governments in the proper manner so they can achieve their life goals without facing any difficulties in the financial aspect.

While stressing the need of youth to follow the footprints of Swamy Vivekananda in the interest of building the nation strong.

JC-2 Siva Reddy said that governments have been organizing youth festivals at district, state, national level in memory of Swamy Vivekananda since 1995. He said that different kind of competitions was held for students on the occasion of the youth festival in the district. On this occasion, MLA has distributed certificates to the winners in various competitions. RJD Venkata Krishna and others were present.