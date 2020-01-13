Government has no clarity in setting up capitals- TDP district president

Kadapa: TDP district president R. Srinivasulu has alleged that government has no clarity in setting up 3 capital cities as it is pre-planned hatched by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to earn illegal money through doing real estate business.

Addressing rally organized by joint action committee at Rayachoto Monday the TDP leader pointed out a chief minister to answer the public what is necessary for shifting capital to Visakhapatnam as TDP government has already invested Rs 10,000 for various needs in Amaravathi.

Questioning the credibility of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Vijayasai Reddy for calling farmers as paid artists, the TDP leader pointed the duo have no moral right to made such comments as they A1, A2, accused in the money laundering and other cases.

He urged the people to have voluntarily in the ongoing agitation as it is high time to protect Amaravathi. Congress, BJP, CPI leaders were present.