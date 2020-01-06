Government is ready to face CBI probe related to wakf board issue- Government chief whip

Kadapa: Rayachoti MLA and government chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy has challenged that government is ready to face CBI probe in connection with four acres of junior college land handed over to Wakf Board in Rayachoti town. Speaking to media persons at Rayachoti on Monday specified that the Wakf Board is a part of the government as private structures were not allowed to construct in that land. The government chief whip said there was no irregularities taken place in the issue as it was false propaganda by some people of their political advantage.

Recalling that Rayachoti constituency which was neglected for the last 3 decades, now gradually running on the path of development with the chief minister had laid the foundation stone for about Rs 2,000 crores various developmental projects. " Government will act impartially in providing facilities irrespective of all communities. Chief Minister is keen on developing Rayachoti constituency in all fronts. In these circumstances it is not correct to create panic in the public as it will lead to communal disturbance" he said.

Describing Ammavadi scheme as historical one the chief whip said that about 50,000 women will benefit Rs 70crores under this scheme and government will provide 7,000 house sites to house less poor in the constituency.

It may be recalled that two days people of Rayachoti under the banner of various organizations have conducted rally in protest against government decision in handed over college land to the Wakf Board alleging that Srikantha Reddy had played kingpin role in the issue.