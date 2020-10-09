Government schools will be made on par with corporate schools: Deputy CM Pushpasreevani

Vizianagaram: The State government aims to bring about revolutionary changes in education system and provide quality education to the poor, said Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpasreevani here on Friday.



"The State government headed by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy feels that the expenditure on education is investment for the future and for the betterment of the society," she said.

Pushpasreevani said the Chief Minister as maternal uncle for every child in the State has been providing them opportunities to secure quality education.

The Deputy Chief Minister on Friday distributed Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to the students of model school and narrated how she had struggled to study in schools during her school days. "We used to walk minimum of two kilometres by carrying books in hand as we had no bags. We had no benches to sit on. We had no toilets in schools. Girls faced all these hurdles to go to schools and hence the parents were forced to stop sending their children to schools after primary classes," she pointed out.

But now, Jagananna has been providing all facilities to students in schools, she said and asked the students to utilise the opportunities to reach greater heights.

She pointed out that hundreds of schools are being developed like corporate schools. She said the schools would have toilets with running water facility. They would be provided with greenery and playgrounds.

YSRCP leader S Pareekshit Raju, ITDA PO R Kurmanath, DEO G Nagamani and others participated in the programme.