Government to improve facilities in GGH: Minister Ch Ranganatha Raju

Minister for Housing and district in-charge minister Ch Ranganatha Raju assured that the government will improve facilities in the GGH to render...

Guntur: Minister for Housing and district in-charge minister Ch Ranganatha Raju assured that the government will improve facilities in the GGH to render better medical services to patients. He made a surprise visit to the GGH and inspected various wards in the hospital on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said there was a need to increase number of beds in the hospital to admit more patients. He said, at present, 1,200 beds were available in the hospital and 1,500 patients were undergoing treatment.

He said everyday about 4,000-5,000 patients will visit as out-patients and added the government will improve infrastructure in the hospital to provide quality treatment. The hospital development committee meeting to be held on January 29 will discuss on steps to be taken to develop the hospital.

Later, he conducted a meeting with the doctors in the hospital. He was accompanied by MLAs Md Mustafa, Maddali Giridhara Rao. Collector and GGH Development Committee Chairman I Samuel Anand Kumar and GGH Superintendent Dr S Babulal were also present.

