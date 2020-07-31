Government violates many rules by bringing 3 capitals Bills: legal experts

Amaravati: The legal experts observed that the State government violated many things by getting assent on AP Decentralization and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 and AP CRDA Repeal Bill, 2020, on Friday.

Narra Srinivasa Rao, High Court Advocate said that the government brought these two bills by violating many things and it would not withstand the judicial review. For instance, he explained three particular points, including shifting of the High Court without consent from the President of India, violation of parliamentary privileges of members in the Council and violation of privity of agreements with the farmers.

He explained that by proposing the shifting of the High Court from Amaravati capital to Kurnool, the government violated the Presidential Order. The present HC has been functioning here based on the earlier Presidential Order. If the government wanted to shift it, they must get the approval from the President before taking a decision. "How could the State government take a decision without taking consent from the President?" he asked.

Srinivasa Rao further explained that by bulldogging the entire procedure in the Legislative Council, which referred the three capitals bills to the Select Committee, the Government brought the same bills for the second time and got clearance from the Governor. This was a gross violation of the parliamentary privileges of the members in the Council.

Srinivasa Rao further opined that by repealing the AP CRDA Act, the government violated the privity of the agreement entered with the farmers in Amaravati. Assuring that the government would develop the Amaravati as a world-class capital city, it acquired huge patches of lands to a tune of nearly 34,000 acrs. But, now by violating its agreement and terms and conditions, the government is shifting the executive capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam, he added.

Another advocate in High Court Karumanchi Indraneel Babu said that the two bills would be brought for the judicial review, like in the case of Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, the State Election Commissioner. He added that the State government violated the rules in AP Reorganization Act, which stated capital for the State but not three.