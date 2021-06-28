Government will do justice to parents of Preeti Bai: Special officer Krutika Shukla

Kurnool: State Women and Child Welfare Department Director and Disha Special Officer Krutika Shukla on Sunday said that the government will do justice to the parents of Preeti Bai, who allegedly committed suicide by hanging to the ceiling fan at her hostel room at a residential school on the outskirts of the town in August 2017, on all fronts. She visited the residence of Preeti Bai parents, S Raju Naik and S Parvathi Devi, on Sunday and discussed about the death of Preethi Bai. The discussion continued for an hour and she enquired about the case details.

Kritika Shukla said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered her to visit Preeti Bai's parents in Kurnool and know the relief, benefits and others she is due to get from the government. Following CM's directions, she has come to Kurnool to know the case details. She said Preeti Bai's parents urged to render justice to their daughter.

She assured her parents that their demand would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister and will see that their demand would be fulfilled in all respects. For CBI probe into Preeti Bai's death case, the government will take necessary initiatives on behalf of the High Court. Prior to visiting Preeti Bai parent's residence, the director held a meeting with Collector G Veera Pandian and SP Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli. She enquired about the death of Preeti Bai and the reliefs to be given to her. SP Fakkeerappa Kaginelli gave a brief description about the death of Preeti Bai to the director. Joint collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon, Additional SP Gowthami Sali, Trainee Assistant Collector Noorul Qamar, ICDS Project Director Praveena and others participated in the meeting with Preeti Bai parents.