Government won't come to rescue people from rising veg prices

Guntur: Agriculture Marketing department has no proposal to sell vegetables on subsidy through the Rytu Bazaars in the backdrop of increase of vegetable prices in the open market, say officials.

The consumers are worrying about vegetable prices. At present tomato is being sold at Rs 60 a kg, brinjals Rs 60 per kg, carrot Rs 70 a kg, beans Rs 80-a-kg and cucumber Rs 30- per kg in the market.

In spite of it, the government has no proposal to supply some vegetables on subsidy to extend helping hand due to paucity of funds.

When the onion prices had increased, the government had supplied onions at Rs 25 a kg through the Rytu Bazaars. According to official sources, the government is feeling that though vegetable rates are high, the farmers are getting a better price. If the government has any intention to sell the vegetables, it will send the information to the agriculture market yard, an official in the Agriculture Marketing department officials said.

Heavy rains damaged the vegetable crops which led to reduction of vegetable supply. In addition to this, during the kharif the farmers cultivate paddy and other crops. Vegetables cultivation has come down. The officials are expecting that same prices will continue for another one month and after that prices will come down.