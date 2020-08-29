Government's apathy worsened Coronavirus, flood woes: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday accused the YSRCP government of failing to protect the people from both coronavirus threat and floods in the state. Naidu said that the ruling party's negligent attitude became another problem for the people who were already badly hit by rising infection rates and submergence of their villages.

Addressing a teleconference with the party leaders of Godavari districts, the TDP chief strongly objected the discrimination being shown between flood victims and beneficiaries along political lines. "Flood relief is not being provided to poor families that are considered not supporters of the ruling party. The TDP government provided food to 1.35 lakh people per day during the Titli cyclone in Srikakulam.

In 10 days, 13 lakh people were served food. That kind of service orientation is lacking in the present government.



There is need to rescue the farmers who lost their crops in the floods. Seed for alternative crops should be provided to them with 100 percent subsidy," said the former chief minister.

Naidu asserted that on its part, the TDP has provided whatever relief it could to the flood victims and lauded the TDP leaders who took part in the rescue activities.