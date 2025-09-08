Government’s incompetence being blamed on YSRCP: MLC

Visakhapatnam: Former minister and leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana condemned the state government’s decision to privatise public healthcare. Terming the NDA government as anti-people and exploitative at a media conference held in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the MLC said no government in the past had ever handed over medical and health sector to private players, but Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu continues to favour corporate entities as he gives preference to them over public welfare. During the YSRCP’s tenure, the then government sanctioned 17 new medical colleges. “Of them, five got completed. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, admissions continued and public healthcare was strengthened,” the MLC recalled.

Reiterating that Rushikonda project could be utilised for wedding destinations, Satyanarayana opined that it would help generate revenue for the government. “However, the government failed to come to a conclusion on the project and hence it is confined to blaming the YSRCP instead. Already, parts of lands have been handed over to outsiders by the government and the rest of the new buildings will face a similar fate,” the MLC alleged.

Responding to Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s recent suggestion of converting Rushikonda palatial buildings into a mental care asylum, the MLC stated that such remarks reflect the ‘mental’ state of those making them.

Pointing out that the government is administering in a self-centred manner to meet its selfish motives and weakening that health sector, the MLC said, “Even as the YSRCP introduced Aarogyasri to provide quality medical treatment to the underprivileged sections, the present government weakened it. Network hospitals are now refusing patients due to non-payment of dues. Despite borrowing Rs 2 lakh crore, the government failed to allocate even Rs.6,000 crore for public health.” About the urea crisis, Satyanarayana alleged that it is due to the gross incompetence of the government. Artificial shortage is being created and it is pushing farmers into distress. Instead of threatening those who question the lapses, the Chief Minister must explain why such scarcity exists only in Andhra Pradesh and not in other BJP-ruled states. The YSRCP has called for a statewide protests on September 9 at all RDO offices, demanding immediate resolution, the MLC informed.

On the Vizag Steel Plant, he demanded categorical assurances from the Prime Minister or Union Steel Minister against privatisation.