Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pay glowing tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Vijayawada/Tadepalli: GovernorBiswa Bhusan Harichandanand Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his death anniversary on Sunday.

The day is being observed as Shaheed Diwas, by people all over the country.

The Governor in a message said, "The day marks the death anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated on January 30, 1948 at a prayer meet at Birla House. On this day, the country remembers and pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle to free the Motherland."

"Gandhiji's contribution to India's freedom movement cannot be measured in words as he, along with other freedom fighters, compelled the British to leave India by following the agenda of non-violence," said the Governor.

He further said, "I once again appeal to the people of Andhra Pradesh to be more vigilant over the prevailing Omicron variant of Covid-19 which is spreading faster. It is not the time to be complacent and everyone should remain guarded and take all precautions by adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour and prevent the spread of the virus, in the interest of yourself and your family members."

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, MLC Talasila Raghuram and MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy were present on the occasion at the Chief Minister's camp office.

Later, the Endowments Minister along with MLC Lella Appi Reddy and other party leaders garlanded the portrait and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at YSRCP central office at Tadepalli.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Vellampalli Srinivas said the non-violence fight waged by Mahatma Gandhi against the British rule was an ideal agitation to achieve freedom for the counry. "India is now a free nation because of the sacrifices made by the great freedom fighter," he pointed out.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a true Gandhian and he has set up village/ward secretariats in the State to achieve 'Grama Swarajyam'.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy said Mahatma Gandhi, who fought against the British with non-violence as weapon, would remain forever in the hearts of the people. He pledged that the YSRCP and the State government will work towards fulfilling Gandhiji's ideals.

SC Corporation chairman Kanaka Rao Madiga, Nayee Brahmin Corporation director Pullaiah and other leaders were present on the occasion at the party office.