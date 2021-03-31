Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan releases passport office magazine

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan released the first official magazine 'Sagarika' brought out by the Regional Passport Office at Visakhapatnam in Hindi at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Regional Passport Officer at Visakhapatnam, D S S Srinivasa Rao, informed the Governor about the activities of the two regional passport offices at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and the passport office at Tirupati and the passport services offered through major post offices in each of the Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

Srinivas also told the Governor that the passport application is processed and a passport is issued by them within four days, subject to police verification and they receive about 3,000 passport applications every day.