Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan urged for setting up of State Safai Karamcharis Commission

Vijayawada: National Commission for Safai Karamcharis on Wednesday sought the help of the Governor in setting up of a State-level Safai Karamchari Commission in Andhra Pradesh.

M Venkatesan, chairman of commission met Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and briefed him about the State-level Safai Karamchari Commissions in various States and said that a State-level Safai Karamchari Commission is yet to be established in Andhra Pradesh after the State bifurcation.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia was also present during the meeting.