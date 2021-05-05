Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan urges religious heads to create awareness on Covid

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Tuesday urged the spiritual leaders and caretakers and official of mosques, temples and churgest to create an awareness on the Covid among their followers so that the spread of the deadly could be contained in the State.

The Governor addressed heads of various religious and spiritual organisations in the State through a webinar on creating awareness among people on adherence to Covid-appropriate behavior taking precautions to curb spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said religion and faith have a unique place in the lives of people and in the times of anxiety, faith can be a significant source of comfort and resilience to society.

He also said as influential leaders of society and the community they can create awareness among people in the respective communities.

The Governor urged upon the leaders to make it a part of their regular discourses to create awareness on the need to stay at home, avoid unnecessary travel, celebration of festivals at home and to advise people to either postpone functions and events for the time being or to hold them with very limited number as per the advice of authorities.

The Governor also stressed on the urgent need for all eligible persons to get vaccinated as it offers best protection against the virus and early detection of positive cases followed by treatment under home isolation or at hospital can cure the disease and decrease the number of fatalities.

A Venugopala Deekshithulu of the TTD said the TTD is taking all precautions as per guidelines.

Tridandi China Jeeyar Swamy, T Koteswara Rao of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, Puttaparti, Paripoornananda Swamiji of Sri Peetham at Kakinada, Moulana Abdul Qadeer of All India Milli Council, Kurnool, Mufti Yousuf Alli Sab, Imam, Milli Council of India, Harmohinder Sahni, Guru Prabandhak Committee at Vijayawada, Dilshah Singh Anand, Gurudwara Satsang, Visakkhapatnam, Srisisha Behan, Brahmakumaris, Vijayawada, Dr T George Cornelious, Bishop CSI All Saints Church, Vijayawada, Dr. T. Joseph Rajarao, Bishop, RCM Churches, Hridayananda Maharaj, Ramakrishna Mutt, Vijayawada, Thero, Buddhist Monk, Amaravathi Buddha Vihara and Pannalal D. Jain, Jain Samaj, Vijayawada, also participated.

The heads of religious and spiritual organisations who participated in the vebinar also offered their places of worship for use by the authorities as temporary quarantine centres for the Covid patients. A Shyam Prasad, Joint Secretary to Governor, coordinated the webinar from Raj Bhavan.