Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan arrives in Rajahmundry: Would hand over degrees to the AKNU students

Andhra Pradesh: Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan arrived in Rajahmundry a while ago to participate in the graduation ceremony of Adikavi Nanniah University. The governor is likely to handover the doctorates to Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies Chancellor and Governing Council Chairman Acharya KC Reddy.

Besides, the first person of the state would present post-graduation convocation certificates to 567 students, eight gold medals and 6 PhDs to the students of East Godavari and West Godavari districts. The convocation would commence shortly.

The students of all courses pertaining to 2018 and 2019 academic years have already applied for the convocations and receiving degrees from the university.