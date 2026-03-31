Governor calls for tech use in livestock sector devpt

Tirupati: Governor S Abdul Nazeer said that youth are the pillars of the nation’s future and urged students to use the knowledge gained through education for the service of society. He was speaking as the chief guest at the 13th convocation ceremony of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) held in Tirupati on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Nazeer, who is also the Chancellor of the university, stated that the energy and creativity of youth play a key role in national development. Graduates should uphold moral values and continue their professional careers with commitment and responsibility. Students should use their knowledge and skills in ways that benefit society. The Governor noted that the livestock sector is an important part of the country’s economy and provides livelihood support to rural communities. He suggested that greater use of technology in this sector would help achieve further development.

Dr Nitin V Patil, Vice-Chancellor of Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University (MAFSU), said India holds a leading position in global livestock development and is achieving record production in milk and meat sectors. He pointed out that nearly 70 percent of rural families in the country depend on animal husbandry for their livelihood.

He expressed concern over climate change and emerging zoonotic diseases posing threats to livestock. He advised veterinary doctors to focus more on preventive measures rather than only treating diseases after they occur. Dr Patil also encouraged students to adopt artificial intelligence and modern technologies in the veterinary field and urged graduates to become entrepreneurs and create employment through start-ups instead of only seeking jobs.

Vice-Chancellor Prof JV Ramana presented the annual report and said the university securing the 4th rank at the national level and 33rd rank among agricultural allied sectors was a matter of pride. He stated that the extension of ICAR recognition till 2027 reflects the quality standards of the university.

He also announced the establishment of a Virtual Dissection Lab in Tirupati with support from NAHEP, which will help students in practical learning. The university received the ICAR Breed Conservation Award for preserving the Punganur cattle, known as the smallest cattle breed in the world. A total of 415 students received their degrees at the convocation. Gold medals and merit awards were presented to 38 students for their academic excellence.