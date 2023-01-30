Governor pays tributes to Gandhiji on Martyrs' Day

Vijayawada: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan offered floral tributes to the portrait of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs' Day in connection with his death anniversary at a programme held at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the day is also observed as Shaheed Diwas by the people and on this day the country pays homage to the freedom fighters, who have sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle to free their Motherland.

The Governor said that Mahatma Gandhi led several landmark movements during the freedom struggle, like Non-Cooperation, Quit India, Salt Satyagraha and others, with an aim to free the nation from the British rule, without shedding any blood.

He further said that Mahatma spearheaded the civil disobedience movement against the British and the Salt Satyagraha launched by Gandhiji, played a major role in the freedom movement as he led a large group of people from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi, a coastal village in Gujarat, to produce salt from seawater as a protest against the salt tax imposed by the British government in India.

Gandhiji's contribution to the India's freedom movement cannot be measured in words as the agitations led by him along with other freedom fighters, compelled the British to leave India and his policies and his words have been the source of inspiration for millions of people of the country, said the Governor. Special chief secretary to Governor RP Sisodia, joint secretary PS Suryaprakash and other officers and staff members were also present on the occasion.