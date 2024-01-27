Govinda Rao assures support to electricians on Electrician Day today in Bhimavaram

The erstwhile West Godavari District President and Bhimavaram Constituency In-Charge Kotikalapudi Govinda Rao attended the meeting organized by The Bhimavaram and Mandals Electrician and Plumber Workers Association on the occasion of Electrician's Day at the Chamber of Commerce Hall.

In the meeting, Kotikalapudi Govinda Rao addressed the electricians and plumbers, acknowledging their contributions to society and the importance of their services. He praised their hard work, dedication, and expertise in their respective fields.

Govinda Rao also highlighted the need for better recognition and support for electricians and plumbers, emphasizing that their roles are crucial for the development of the Bhimavaram constituency and West Godavari district as a whole. He assured them that he will work towards addressing their concerns and improving their working conditions.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for the electricians and plumbers to voice their grievances and discuss issues they faced in their profession. Govinda Rao patiently listened to their concerns and promised to take necessary steps to tackle the challenges they mentioned, such as better training facilities, safety measures, and fair wages.

Furthermore, Govinda Rao urged the electricians and plumbers to be more united and organized, encouraging them to form a strong association that could effectively address their common issues and advocate for their rights. He assured them of his support and promised to be a voice for their cause in the political arena.

The meeting concluded with Govinda Rao expressing his gratitude to the electricians and plumbers for their valuable contributions to society. He reaffirmed his commitment to working towards their welfare and development, promising to actively engage with them in the future to ensure their needs are met.





