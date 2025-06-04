Govt agrees to purchase tobacco through Markfed

Parchur: Relentless efforts of the Parchur MLA, Yeluru Sambasiva Rao, on behalf of Black Burley tobacco farmers have finally borne fruit, with the government giving the green signal for tobacco procurement from the second week of June through the MARKFED system.

On Tuesday, MLA Yeluru Sambasiva Rao met with Agriculture Department Special Principal Secretary Rajasekhar, urging immediate action to resolve the severe tobacco crisis.

Minister Gottipati Ravikumar also spoke with the Principal Secretary over the phone, requesting the initiation of tobacco procurement. The minister assured that tobacco issues would be discussed in the upcoming cabinet meeting. Responding to these efforts, the government expressed readiness to procure tobacco through the MARKFED in the second week of June.

The Principal Secretary informed the MLA that the district marketing officials under the state marketing department are conducting field visits and will submit reports, and announced to take action for tobacco procurement at the Perchuru, Inkolu, and Marturu market yards through MARKFED.

During the meeting, the MLA informed the officer that the farmers are voluntarily moving toward crop diversification and are prepared to cultivate alternative crops.

He detailed how farmers faced severe difficulties due to increased cultivation area and crop yields without corresponding prices. He explained to the PS that he had multiple discussions with farmers, and noted their willingness to embrace crop diversification while requesting government support. MLA Yeluri also explained that farmers are declaring they will not cultivate crops without company contracts. He said that many farmers support this stance, as it will eliminate difficultiesfor farmers during crop procurement.