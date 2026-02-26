BJP delegation lodges complaint with DGP over law and order failure

Hyderabad: The BJP in Telangana has lodged a formal complaint with the Director General of Police over what it described as a serious breakdown of law and order. Led by State BJP President Ramchander Rao, a delegation of senior leaders met DGP Shivdhar Reddy on Wednesday evening, submitting a detailed letter that highlighted recent violent incidents in Banswada, Kamareddy, and Rudrur. The BJP leaders alleged that these episodes reflected a disturbing collapse of public safety and accused the ruling Congress government of failing to protect citizens.

They pointed specifically to the Banswada incident, where a Hindu girl was allegedly harassed for listening to devotional songs, sparking significant tensions and the subsequent arrest of BJP youth activists. Police acted in a one-sided manner, targeting our workers while ignoring the real culprits, Rao told reporters after the meeting. In Kamareddy, BJP leaders claimed that Congress workers, allegedly supported by Majlis activists, attempted to attack the camp office of BJP MLA Katipalli Venkata Ramana Reddy. They said only the intervention of BJP supporters prevented harm. Meanwhile, in Rudrur, the assault on a woman lawyer was described as inhuman and indicative of a weakened justice system.

The complaint also referenced attacks on temples in Jubilee Hills, Barkas, Safilguda, Muthyalamma, and Keesara, questioning whether these incidents were part of a larger pattern. Appeasement politics is encouraging lawlessness, Rao alleged, demanding strict action against those responsible and the withdrawal of what he called false cases against BJP activists.

The BJP delegation included State General Secretaries Gautam Rao and Vemula Ashok, alongside several MLAs and former legislators. Rao emphasised that the responsibility for law and order rests squarely with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who also holds the Home portfolio. The DGP reportedly assured the delegation that impartial investigations would be conducted and appropriate action taken to restore peace across the affected regions.