Govt aims to provide transparent governance: MLA MA Hafeez Khan

Kurnool: City MLA MA Hafeez Khan said that the aim of YSR Congress government is to provide transparent governance to the people of state. Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen to weed out corruption out in state so that common people can get the benefits of Navaratnalu scheme being implemented by the government. The MLA was addressing at a programme organised by the ward volunteers and secretaries at Exhibition grounds here on Sunday.

Hafeez Khan said that around 3,000 jobs have been generated to the unemployed youth in Kurnool district. Ward volunteers and secretaries have been engaged to extend the benefits of schemes to every household. He appealed them to work hard and bring name and fame to the government.

The ward volunteers and secretaries expressed immense pleasure to get jobs at their home town. They profusely thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy saying "Thanks CM sir" for generating jobs. On this occasion, the MLA along with Kurnool Corporation Commissioner, S Ravindra Babu, Additional Commissioner, Rama Lingeshwara, the secretaries and ward volunteers pledged that they will ensure corruption-free service to the people.

Later, they took out a rally from Exhibition grounds to Zilla Parishad and garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The ward secretaries and volunteers also thanked the MLA, Hafeez Khan.