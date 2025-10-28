Govt announces BPS-2025 scheme

Guntur: The state government announced Building Penalisation Scheme-2025 to regularise the unauthorised constructions and deviation to the sanctioned plans. Principal secretary municipal administration and urban development S Suresh Kumar issued a memo to this effect on Monday.

According to orders, the buildings constructed deviating the sanctioned plans or violating the plans after January 1, 1985 and before August 2025 are eligible to regularise under the BPS-2025 scheme. The government will issue guidelines for implementing the scheme within two or three days, it is learnt.

This is one time opportunity to the building owners of the unauthorized constructions to regularise their unauthorised constructions.

The government directed the officials of the local bodies and urban development authorities to strictly follow the rules.

The government directed that constructions beyond August 31, 2025, will be demolished and made it clear that no new unauthorised structures shall be permitted or regularised under the BPS-2025.

Town planning officials, municipal commissioners, vice-chairpersons of UDAs are personally responsible for ensuring compliance.