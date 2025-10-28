Live
- Advisory council formed to drive rapid growth of data centres
- ‘World Culture Exhibition’ showcases humanity’s shared heritage
- AP sets up special entity for Amaravati projects
- Workshop on AI-powered smart research skills in medical field
- 3rd survey vessel ‘Ikshak’ to be commissioned on Nov 6
- Marathon held to celebrate health, fitness and drug-free Vizag
- Vizag well-prepared to tackle Montha cyclone mayhem
- Vizagites all brace up to face ‘Montha’ cyclone
- Cyclone Montha ups vegetable prices
- SIT likely to submit Dharmasthala probe report by month-end: HM
Govt announces BPS-2025 scheme
Guntur: The state government announced Building Penalisation Scheme-2025 to regularise the unauthorised constructions and deviation to the sanctioned...
Guntur: The state government announced Building Penalisation Scheme-2025 to regularise the unauthorised constructions and deviation to the sanctioned plans. Principal secretary municipal administration and urban development S Suresh Kumar issued a memo to this effect on Monday.
According to orders, the buildings constructed deviating the sanctioned plans or violating the plans after January 1, 1985 and before August 2025 are eligible to regularise under the BPS-2025 scheme. The government will issue guidelines for implementing the scheme within two or three days, it is learnt.
This is one time opportunity to the building owners of the unauthorized constructions to regularise their unauthorised constructions.
The government directed the officials of the local bodies and urban development authorities to strictly follow the rules.
The government directed that constructions beyond August 31, 2025, will be demolished and made it clear that no new unauthorised structures shall be permitted or regularised under the BPS-2025.
Town planning officials, municipal commissioners, vice-chairpersons of UDAs are personally responsible for ensuring compliance.