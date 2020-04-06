Govt appeal public to join hands to fight against COVID19 invites professionals and others

Amaravati: The AP government appealed the people in an innovative to join in the fight against the COVID19 pandemic in the State. In its appeal, the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare department has asked the professionals, experts and others to apply through a website to become as a volunteer to serve the society.

The department tweeted on Monday on its Twitter that, "Do you want to be a soldier in the fight against #COVID19 by the state government? Then register yourself here". It provided the URL of the website, that is https://health.ap.gov.in/CVPASSAPP/Covid/VolunteerJobs.

Here, the interested professionals and non-professionals can apply for both as volunteer and employee. Government is giving both options to the citizens to serve the State. The professionals like doctors, nurses and paramedical staff can engage in combating the virus, while the non-professionals will be placed as volunteers at hospitals and quarantine centres.

The government is giving an opportunity to even the retired health care and medical professionals, to be a forefront warrior in the battle against COVID19. The HMFW said a small amount of volunteers time can save many lives in the State.