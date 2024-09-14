Govt Arts College celebrates Platinum Jubilee

Kadapa: YSR district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti emphasised the importance of curiosity and adaptability to thrive in life at 75th Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Government Arts College in Kadapa on Friday. He unveiled a commemorative pylon alongside MLA Madhavi Reddy.

Collector Siva Sankar encouraged students not to underestimate the value of a degree, stating that many IAS and IPS officers have risen through it. He urged them to develop perseverance and creative thinking. MLA Madhavi Reddy shared her experiences as an alumna and promised to work towards youth development and education. The event also featured lectures on Telugu literature and culture.