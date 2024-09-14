Live
- First round of Gaza anti-polio campaign ends, 560,000 children vaccinated: UN
- Australian warship joins operation to enforce UNSC sanctions against North Korea
- Police review security ahead of PM’s visit to Odisha
- Bank of Korea likely to cut key rate in November
- Iranian President says promoting unity, solidarity main focus of Iraq visit
- Dive deeper into research: Sudhanshu
- Telugu Pilgrims Stranded During Kedarnath Yatra Rescued and Safe
- Hindi has an unbreakable relationship with every Indian language: HM Shah
- Indian stock markets hit new high amid rate cut optimism globally
- Ban on DJs during Durga Puja immersion
Govt Arts College celebrates Platinum Jubilee
YSR district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti emphasised the importance of curiosity and adaptability to thrive in life at 75th Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Government Arts College in Kadapa on Friday. He unveiled a commemorative pylon alongside MLA Madhavi Reddy.
Collector Siva Sankar encouraged students not to underestimate the value of a degree, stating that many IAS and IPS officers have risen through it. He urged them to develop perseverance and creative thinking. MLA Madhavi Reddy shared her experiences as an alumna and promised to work towards youth development and education. The event also featured lectures on Telugu literature and culture.
