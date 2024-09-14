  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Govt Arts College celebrates Platinum Jubilee

District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti, MLA Madhavi Reddy and others at the commemorative pylon of 75th Platinum Jubilee of Government Arts College in Kadapa on Friday
x

District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti, MLA Madhavi Reddy and others at the commemorative pylon of 75th Platinum Jubilee of Government Arts College in Kadapa on Friday

Highlights

YSR district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti emphasised the importance of curiosity and adaptability to thrive in life at 75th Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Government Arts College in Kadapa on Friday. He unveiled a commemorative pylon alongside MLA Madhavi Reddy.

Kadapa: YSR district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti emphasised the importance of curiosity and adaptability to thrive in life at 75th Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Government Arts College in Kadapa on Friday. He unveiled a commemorative pylon alongside MLA Madhavi Reddy.

Collector Siva Sankar encouraged students not to underestimate the value of a degree, stating that many IAS and IPS officers have risen through it. He urged them to develop perseverance and creative thinking. MLA Madhavi Reddy shared her experiences as an alumna and promised to work towards youth development and education. The event also featured lectures on Telugu literature and culture.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick