Govt brought revolutionary changes for farmers

Kakani says an agreement was signed with ICAR for better yields in banana cultivation

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for agriculture, cooperation and marketing Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that the government was bringing about revolutionary changes in agriculture sector for the benefit of farmers. He was the chief guest at the valedictory of Banana Year 2023-24 at the Banana Research Centre of the Dr Y SR Horticultural Research Centre, Kovvur on Saturday.

Govardhan Reddy said that 42 organisations have conducted training on the cultivation of banana varieties in the country. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with ICAR (Indian Council for Agriculture Research) for achieving better yields in banana cultivation.

He said that wide awareness programmes have been organised on the cultivation of banana fruit varieties in a phased manner.

He said that 2023-24 has been selected as the promotion year for banana cultivation. It is said that fruits, leaves, stems and piles of banana plant are all useful.

Horticulture University vice-chancellor Dr T Janakiram’s tenure has been extended for another year in recognition of his services, he said. Vice-chancellor Dr Janakiram said that they were encouraging farmers to adopt organic methods in banana cultivation. Tissue culture banana plants have been provided to more than 13 lakh farmers. Farmers are being given advice and suggestions on banana cultivation from time to time, he explained.

District Agri Board chairman Burugupudi Subbarao, scientists D Madhava Rao, Dr Jai Krishna Prasad, Dr B V K Bhagawan, Dr M Shanthi Raju, Dr R Nagalakshmi, Dr K Mamata, Dr T Rajasekhar, Dr M Mutyala Naidu, Dr Doraji Rao and Dr Prabhakara Rao were honourred. Banana Research Center Chief Scientist Dr B Ramanandam, Dean of Horticulture, Dr YSR Horticultural University A Padmavathamma, Associate Dean Dr M Madhavi and others participated.

