Voting right strongest foundation for strengthening democracy: CS

Amaravati: Stating that the right to vote is the most valuable aspect of a democratic system, Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand said that every eligible citizen must compulsorily register as a voter and exercise their voting right to strengthen democracy.

The Chief Secretary was the chief guest at the programme organised on the occasion of the 16th National Voters’ Day at the Tummalapalli Kalakshetram. Addressing the gathering, he said National Voters’ Day is observed every year on January 25, marking the foundation of the Election Commission of India in 1950. The main objective of the day is to enhance citizens’ participation in the electoral process, encourage youth voters, and create awareness about their rights and responsibilities. He said that awareness programmes are being conducted this year with the theme “My India – My Vote.”

K. Vijayanand emphasised that voting is not merely a right, but a responsibility of every citizen. He said every single vote lays a strong foundation for building a democratic India. Describing India as the world’s largest democracy, he noted that its real strength lies in active citizen participation. He added that the Election Commission is making continuous efforts to ensure that all eligible citizens above 18 years are enrolled as voters and provided with EPIC cards.

Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Yadav explained that earlier, January 1 alone was considered as the qualifying date for voter registration, but under the new law, citizens who attain 18 years of age can now register on four qualifying dates—January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1. New voters can apply either online or through the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO). He said address changes can be made through Form-8 and clarified that merely possessing an EPIC card does not guarantee voting rights unless the name appears in the electoral roll, which must be verified on the CEO website.

Former Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar said the Supreme Court has clarified that voting is part of freedom of expression and personal liberty under Article 19 of the Constitution. He stressed that collectors have the responsibility to implement the Model Code of Conduct transparently and without compromise during elections and to ensure a fear-free environment for voters.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar addressed the gathering virtually and extended heartfelt greetings to voters across the country on the occasion of National Voters’ Day.

During the programme, EPIC cards were distributed to four newly registered voters. Students were administered a pledge to vote fearlessly in every election without being influenced by religion, caste, race or language. Best Election District Awards–2025 were also presented to district collectors for outstanding performance in election management and efforts to enhance voter enrolment.