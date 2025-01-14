Govt clearing dues, bills Sankranti gift to employees: Minister

Vizianagaram: Minister for MSMEs and NRI affairs Kondapalli Srinivas said that hundreds of government em-ployees and common public received government support during this Sankranti festival. The government has cleared the bills of government employees which had been in pending for the past few years.

In a statement on Monday, Srinivas explained that police, employees, college students, gov-ernment staff and some contractors received their pending bills and their faces shined with smiles with the financial relief.

Some government employees have applied to withdraw the amount from their GPF accounts but the previous government didn’t release the funds. However, now the TDP government has released their funds to address their financial needs. Police department staff alone received Rs 12.38 crores under their GPF and earned leaves dues.

The funds were deposited into their bank accounts now and it’s a big relief for the em-ployees who have been waiting for this for the past few months. With regard to contractors, who have completed the works less than the value of Rs 10 lakh have been paid their bills, the minister said. In this regard Rs 23.28 crore was released regard-ing 616 bills. A police department employee P Koteswara Rao has expressed his happiness over receiving Rs 10 lakh from his GPF account for his housing project.