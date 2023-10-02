Govt committed to develop Markapuram as clean town

Markapuram: Public should also take the responsibility in keeping their habitation garbage-free, stated Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh. He and local MLA Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy participated in Swachhata Hi Seva campaign in Markapuram on Sunday and removed garbage on the town’s streets.

Swachhata Hi Seva campaign is being celebrated from September 15 to October 2 under the joint aegis of Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for undertaking Shramadan activities aiming to generate a public movement through community participation, to reinforce the concept of Sanitation as everyone’s business, and as a prelude for the Swachh Bharat Diwas (October 2) with nationwide participation. The theme of Swachhata Hi Seva-2023 is ‘Garbage Free India’ with a focus on visual cleanliness and the welfare of sanitation workers. Swachhata Hi Seva campaign is focussed on high footfall public places like bus stands, railway stations, cantonment boards, beaches, tourist places, zoos, national parks, sanctuaries, historical monuments, heritage sites, river fronts, ghats, drains and nallahs etc. in both rural and urban areas.

The Minister, MLA and other public representatives felicitated sanitation workers as part of the programme. MAUD Minister Suresh said that Swachhata Hi Seva campaign is being implemented in about 8,000 places in villages and towns across the State. He appreciated the services of the municipal workers and sanitation workers and informed them that the Jagananna government was concerned about their welfare and increased their salaries as soon as they formed the government.

He informed that the government is collecting the waste at the doorstep through the CLAP, and cleaning the beaches, parks and other public places in the state. He asserted that they are committed to developing Markapuram as a clean town, and requested the public also to feel the responsibility for maintaining sanitation in the town. He said they would arrange extra dustbins wherever necessary and informed the sanitation workers that their pleas would be resolved soon.