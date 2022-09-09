Govt committed to development of Kadapa: Dy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa (YSR District): Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that the government is committed to overall development of Kadapa city. He laid foundation stone for construction of road and drainage repair works costing Rs 26 lakh at Yerramukka Palle road in 21st division in the city on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was ready to sanction funds for beautification of Kadapa city.

He pointed out that after death of YSR, development of city was totally stalled due to political reasons in TDP rule. After YSRC party come to power in 2019 elections, Jagan resumed beautification of Kadapa city by releasing adequate funds.

He urged the people to extend their cooperation to Jagan to continue progress of city. Deputy Mayor Nityananda Reddy, Municipal Commissioner G S S Praveen Chandh and 21st division corporator M Sujatha were present.