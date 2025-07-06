Govt committed to poverty eradication by 2029: Bharath

Kurnool: The State Government is fully committed to eradicating poverty and building a prosperous, inclusive society, Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing Minister TG Bharath said on Saturday.

Speaking at the inaugural General Body meeting of the Swarnandhra–P4 (Public, Private, People, Partnership) initiative held at the Kurnool Municipal Office, the Minister stated that the administration, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is progressing with a clear, strategic roadmap aimed at sustainable development.

As part of the Swarnandhra Vision–2047 programme, he emphasized the need for rigorous implementation and directed officials to fast-track the identification of eligible families under the Margadarsi and Bangaru Kutumbalu schemes.

He announced that by 2029, all eligible families in the constituency would be provided with housing.

He further instructed officials to devise an action plan for development projects to be undertaken in the next five years, modernize municipal schools, improve urban parks, and resolve electrical hazards in older parts of the city.

He also stressed the importance of beautifying city spaces, including cleaning and painting compound walls along main roads and accelerating tree plantation drives. Directions were issued for the establishment of parking and vending zones, including a new vending facility behind the Punnami Restaurant.

He ordered the removal of encroachments on major roads to ease traffic congestion and called for focused efforts in upgrading TIDCO housing colonies.

Speaking to the media, he reaffirmed the government’s objective of creating a poverty-free society through a systematic and visionary approach. He stated that the meeting discussed key issues concerning the implementation of the P4 framework and various public welfare measures. He reiterated his commitment to fulfilling the “Super 6” promises made during the elections. He disclosed that by August 15, the government aims to identify 15 lakh Bangaru Kutumbalu and appoint one lakh Margadarsis to offer timely support and continuous guidance to beneficiary families.

He clarified that the P4 programme is an extension of the State’s welfare vision and not a substitute for existing schemes.

Additional Commissioner RGV Krishna, Deputy Commissioner Satish Reddy, Tahsildar Ravikumar, Municipal Manager N Chinnaramaudu, Health Officer Dr Vishweshwar Reddy, City Planner Pradeep Kumar, In-charge SE Sheshasai, ME Leela Prasad, Horticulture AD Vijayalakshmi, CMM Bhaskar Reddy, and others attended the meeting.