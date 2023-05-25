Govt committed to promote quality education: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that the Jagananna Vidya Deevena has benefitted 34,485 students in Nellore district.

Describing the Vidya Deevena scheme as boon for students, Kakani, who participated in the video conference of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said that AP was the only state in the country extending financial support in the interest of promoting quality education for poor. Under the scheme the government deposited Rs 34.86 crore into the accounts of mothers, he stated.

The minister said that the previous TDP government least bothered over providing infrastructure facilities in the government schools. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has took initiative for promoting quality education by providing infrastructure facilities under Manabadi Nadu-Nedu concept. District Collector M Hari Narayanan urged the students to utilise the opportunities and strive hard for securing good ranks as per the wishes of Chief Minister.

On the occasion, students who participated in the event, thanked the Chief Minister for his initiative in extending financial support under various schemes. Zilla Parishad Chairman A Arunamma and others were present.