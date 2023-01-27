Govt committed to provide houses to homeless: Kakani

Nellore: With the aim of ensuring that every family in the state should have an own house, the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is allocating houses and house sites on a large scale to the homeless poor. Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy hoisted national flag at MPDO's office premises in Venkatachalam on Thursday and said in the past, only house pattas were given to the beneficiaries and they forgot to show the places.

Now the ruling YSR Congress government has allotted the house site, providing all the amenities in the layout and developing plot to the poor besides constructing the house. He said that around 30 lakh houses are being constructed across the state creating a history.

The Minister said that the Chief Minister was working with a resolution to pass on the fruits of freedom to all sections and the scenario of all schools has been completely changed under Nadu Nedu. On the occasion, the Minister specially congratulated the sanitation staff, medical officers, revenue and police personnel for their invaluable services during Covid time. Later, MPDOs, MEOs and mandal level officials of various departments of Sarvepalli constituency were felicitated with Pratibha Puraskaram and mementos were handed over to them.

Subsequently, the Minister handed over a bank linkage, Stree Nidhi mega cheque to women groups, identity cards and appointment documents to the newly appointed volunteers, laptops and wheelchairs to the differently able students.