Govt committed to provide quality education to students

Orvakal (Kurnool): The government is committed to improve quality of education in government schools, said Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy here on Tuesday.

The MLA participated as a chief guest on the occasion of tab distribution to the eighth class students at Model School I in Orvakal. Speaking on the occasion, Katasani said that face competition inthe world, students require technical knowledge. The government has decided to impart technical knowledge to the students. With the novel thought, tabs were being distributed to the students of government schoosl.

The students can learn through digital classes offline and get good command over technology. He said around 1069 tabs have been sanctioned to the mandal.

He asked the students to make good use of the tabs and pursue higher education. The Orvakal Mandal Education Officer, Sunanda said that 1069 tabs have been sanctioned to the mandal . Of the total tabs around 391 tabs have been distributed to the students. The distribution of remaining tabs would be completed on Wednesday, said Sunanda.