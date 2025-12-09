Govt committed to strengthening child welfare systems: Sailaja

Kurnool: The government is committed to strengthening child welfare systems and improving educational standards across the State, said Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission Chairperson Dr. Rayapati Sailaja.

She visited the Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Bala Sadan at Peddapadu on Monday, where she was warmly received by the children and staff. As part of the visit, a short play on the prevention of child marriages presented by the students drew special attention.

Appreciating the children’s talent, Dr Sailaja emphasised that such awareness programmes contribute significantly to positive social transformation.

She inspected the dining hall, kitchen, storeroom and dormitories, and interacted with the children to understand their opinions regarding facilities, food, education and the overall learning environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sailaja stated that along with education, priority is being given to ensure safety and overall welfare of children living in residential care. She said awareness was being created on topics such as good touch and bad touch, safety in public spaces, and how children should respond during emergency situations.

She assured that efforts would be made to enhance facilities at the Bala Sadan and encouraged children to make the best use of government opportunities, study well and lead confident lives. She also instructed officials to ensure proper management of the hostel and give utmost importance to the wellbeing of every child.

Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha, who participated in the programme, said that 48 children are currently residing in the facility, and there is a need to provide them with improved amenities. She assured that the issue will be brought to the notice of the government and stressed the importance of creating awareness among parents and children to prevent child marriages. She called for empowering girls to grow with confidence and courage.

Women & Child Welfare Regional Director Rohini, ICDS Project Director Vijaya and other officials took part in the programme.