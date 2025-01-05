Live
‘Govt committed to strengthening Intermediate education
Ongole: Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardana Rao along with APTDC Chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji, formally inaugurated the Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day Meal Scheme for Intermediate students at the PVR Girls High School and Junior College in Ongole on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Janardhana Rao said that the initiative was spearheaded by Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, with an aim to strengthen Intermediate edu-cation in the State.
He said that the scheme will benefit 1,48,419 students across 475 government junior colleges throughout the State. He said that the government has allocated Rs 27.39 crore for the current academic year and plans to increase the budget to Rs 85.84 crore for the upcoming academic year.
The MLA emphasised that the mid-day meal programme would serve multiple purposes, particularly benefiting ru-ral students.
He observed that the initiative will address hunger, improve health and increase interest in education. He said that the programme is designed to help underprivileged students focus on their studies without worrying about nutritional needs or health issues.