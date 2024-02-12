  • Menu
Govt constitutes panel to probe diarrhoea cases

Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini conducts a meeting with officials on registering suspected diarrhoea cases and admitting patients

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini, along with district collector M Venugopal Reddy conducted a meeting with the officials on registering the suspected diarrhoea cases and admitting patients at the GGH in Guntur city on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the officials are investigating the reasons for registering suspected diarrhoea cases in Guntur city. She said a five-member committee was constituted to know reasons for 30 persons suffering from motions and diarrhoea symptoms.

She stressed on the coordination among the officials and warned that she would not tolerate negligence in discharging duties. She said the people suffering from vomiting and motions may contact cell No 8341396104.

She said as soon as a phone call is received, the officials will respond and help the patients to get treatment. She made it clear that the situation is under control. She further said that if the patients suffer from diarrhoea, they will get cases from one area and added that patients from various areas were admitted to the GGH for treatment.

She recalled that during the TDP rule over 30 persons died and hundreds of people fell ill due to diarrhoea in 2018 and the then government did not respond. She condemned the false propaganda conducted by the TDP and JSP leaders.

