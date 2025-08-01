Govt flayed for adopting ‘oppressive’ measures

Anantapur: YSRCP Anantapur district president Ananta Venkatarami Reddy strongly criticised the government‘s actions during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Nellore, calling them oppressive and politically motivated.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP district office, he said the government was terrified of YS Jagan’s growing public support.

„Whenever YS Jagan visits any region, people are being obstructed from meeting him. In Nellore, trenches were dug, barricades erected, and thousands were served notices.

Such a situation has never existed before,“ he said. Drawing comparisons to past regimes, he noted that even during earlier Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure as CM, such hostility was not seen. “Jagan is one of the most popular leaders in the country. Trying to stop his tours is like trying to block sunlight with a palm,” he stated.

He accused the government of abusing power, arresting former ministers and MLAs under false cases. „YSRCP fears no illegal arrest,“ he added.

Reddy urged IAS and IPS officers to act independently and warned that they would be held accountable in the future. He announced plans to launch a dedicated app to document injustices against YSRCP leaders and workers, promising action through democratic means after regime change.