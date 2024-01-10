Govt flayed for not conceding ‘just demands’ of Anganwadi workers

Tirupati: Leaders of Left parties and Anganwadi workers and helpers were taken into custody by the police when they took part in a rally in the city on Sunday.

Anganwadi workers along with leaders of Left parties responded to a State-wide call and observed ‘Jail Bharo’ courting arrest. They went on a rally from the municipal office and they were stopped at Nalugukalla Mandapam where the police asked them to disperse.

However, the Anganwadi workers and helpers and the leaders of Left parties tried to go ahead with their rally. However, the police who were present in big numbers prevented the protesters from marching ahead.

DSP A Surender Reddy announced that all the protesters were detained and he led them amidst tight police security to the east police station.

The Anganwadi workers and Leaders of Left parties including K Murali, Hari Krishna and P Murali raised slogans condemning the State government for not conceding the just demands of the Anganwadi workers who are on an indefinite strike for the last 29 days. They also flayed CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for harassing Anganwadi workers and helpers and added that he will pay a price soon.

Venugopal, Subramanyam, Chinna, Jayaprada, Yellamma, Geeta, Gomathi, ND Ravi and Vishwanath were among those who took part in Jail Bharo agitation.