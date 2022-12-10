Govt flayed over delay in setting up steel plant in YSR dist

Kadapa (YSR District): CPI national secretary K Narayana came down heavily on the YSRCP government for neglecting the setting up of a steel plant in YSR district.

Addressing a press conference after the launch of a five-day Padayatra by party State secretary K Ramakrishna and other activists at Sunnapurallapalle village of Jammalamadugu mandal on Friday, the senior CPI leader expressed concern over the inordinate delay in establishing the steel plant. He suspected that a conspiracy was being hatched by both the Centre and State government to hand over the project to corporate companies.

Wondering why Chief Minister YS jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to exert pressure on the Central government for release of funds for the project, he said the Chief Minister owed an explanation to the people as to why he was maintaining stoic silence on the issue despite meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on several occasions in New Delhi.

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna has urged the people to extend their support to the Padayatra which is being taken out demanding establishing of a steel plant in YSR district. The five-day Padayatra will conclude with a public meeting in Kadapa on December 13. TDP politburo member R Srinivasulu Reddy, CPI district secretary Eswaraiah and others were present.