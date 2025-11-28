Govt focus is on increasing farmers’ income, says PMDDKY officer

Anantapur: Enhancing farmers’ income remains the key objective of the government, said Sujatha Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, and Central Nodal Officer for the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaan Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY).

She chaired a review meeting at the Anantapur Collectorate’s mini conference hall on Thursday, along with District Collector O Anand and Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, to assess the implementation of PMDDKY and related agricultural schemes.

Addressing officials from agriculture and allied departments, Sujatha Sharma stressed the need to identify gaps and challenges in the farming sector and prepare a comprehensive six-year plan to enhance farmers’ income.

Under PMDDKY, 36 schemes across 11 departments are being implemented, she noted, urging all departments to work in coordination for effective execution.She emphasized strengthening Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), conducting regular reviews, and ensuring scheduled training programs. Highlighting horticulture trends, she pointed out that 30% of mango and banana produce is sold locally while 70% is exported to other regions.

She called for introducing new crop varieties, improving cultivation practices, and guiding farmers toward natural farming. She also directed officials from sericulture, animal husbandry, and fisheries to achieve their assigned targets.

Collector O Anand presented detailed district-level information on agricultural and allied sectors and explained the progress of schemes including PM-Kisan, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, Kisan Credit Card, National Mission on Natural Farming, and PM Krishi Vikas Yojana.

Officials from agriculture, horticulture, sericulture, fisheries, KVK, DRDA, DWMA, natural farming, irrigation, industries and other departments participated in the meeting.