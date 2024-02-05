  • Menu
Govt focusing on cancer treatment under Arogyasri: Rajini

Govt focusing on cancer treatment under Arogyasri: Rajini


Guntur: Medical and health minister Vidadala Rajini said the state government is spending Rs 600 crore every year to render the medical services to the poor under the YSR Aarogyasri.She flagged off a rally by the RMPs and PMPs at the DMHO office here on Sunday on the occasion of World Cancer Day.

Speaking on this occasion, she said the government was concentrating on the treatment for cancer patients and prevention and reminded that the government had opened special departments for cancer in the medical colleges and strengthened the cancer departments.

Rajini further said that cancer departments would be strengthened in another seven medical colleges very soon. Medical services are rendered to the cancer patients for 600 procedures under the YSR Aarogyasri Scheme free of cost, she added.

