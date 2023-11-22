Govt generating more revenue from coastal area: MP

Ongole: MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy participated as the chief guest at the World Fisheries Day celebrations at the district collectorate, along with the joint collector K Srinivasulu, ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, Madiga Corporation chairman K Kanakarao and others, and distributed assets to the fishermen on Tuesday.



Speaking on the occasion, MP said that the government is trying to convert the vast coastline in the state as a revenue-generating source and thus light up the lives of the fishermen community dependent on it.

He said the 970 km coastline is a boon to the state, and the government is developing it by constructing fishing harbours and ports. The government is providing various benefits and implementing welfare schemes for the fishermen. The Kothapatnam Fishing Harbour, which is being constructed, will add much value to the local fishermen, and promised to extend help for the construction of Matsyakara Bhavan, he said.

Joint collector Srinivasulu said the government is offering a subsidy of Rs 9 on every litre of diesel for fishing boats, Rs 10 lakh accidental insurance coverage, loans through Kisan Credit Cards, electricity on subsidy for aqua farms etc., for the fishermen community.

The district agriculture advisory board chairman Alla Ravindra Reddy, Fisheries Corporation director Sumati, fishermen leader Vayala Mohan Rao, fisheries department AD Usha Kiran and others were present.