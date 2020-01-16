Top
Govt giving priority to development of villages: Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy laying foundation stone for development works in Kothapatnam mandal on Thursday
Ongole: The State government is giving priority to the development of villages, said Minister for Energy, Forests, Environment, Science and Technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy. He participated in various development works in Kothapatnam mandal and laid foundation for works worth Rs 1109.50 crores.

The minister said that the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to bring all resources to the villages and provide a good rule to the public. He said that the government is spending thousands of crores to provide infrastructure and bringing village secretariats for the public.

He laid the foundation for cement roads, drainage system and other development works worth Rs 1109.50 crores in K Pallepalem, Gandlapalem, Rajupalem, Vajjireddy Palem, Devuni Thota, SC Colony, BC Colony, Pattapupalem.

