Govt giving priority to industrial development, insists Gudivada Amarnath

Vijayawada: Minister for industries Gudivada Amarnath said that the state government has been giving priority for industries and as part of it the Cabinet gave green signal to investments to the tune of Rs 24,000 crore proposed by State Investments Promotion Board. He said that the Cabinet approved setting up of Kadapa steel plant, Adani Green Energy and pumped hydro storage projects.

Speaking to media persons at the secretariat on Tuesday, the minister said that during TDP rule the state received investments of Rs 34,000 crore only, though the TDP government claimed 16 lakh crore.

He said the JSW company is going to set up steel plant in YSR district at a cost of Rs 8,800 crore to provide employment to 6,000 people. He said 31 places were identified to set up solar pump storage plants to generate 33,000 mw power and permissions were given for plants to produce 13,500 mw.

The minister alleged that the TDP leaders are resorting to false propaganda on industrial development in the state for political mileage.