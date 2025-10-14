Govt going beyond its pre-poll promises: MLA Daggupati Prasad

Anantapur: Anantapur Urban MLA Daggupati Prasad asserted that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led state government is not only fulfilling its pre-poll promises but also implementing measures that were never pledged before the elections. He was speaking at the “Super GST-Super Savings” awareness programme organized jointly by the Municipal Corporation and the Labour Department in Anantapur on Monday.

As part of the initiative, a massive bike rally was conducted from SSBN College through Saptagiri Circle, Tower Clock Junction, and District Parishad road. The rally was flagged off by the MLA himself, who also rode a two-wheeler alongside civic and labour department officials.

A large number of TDP leaders, activists, employees, and gig workers participated in the rally, raising awareness on GST reduction benefits.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Prasad said, “We never promised to reduce GST during elections, yet our government took this decision to benefit the poor and middle classes.” He lauded Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for being the first to extend support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move on GST reduction.

He noted that the decision imposed a financial burden of ₹8,000 crore on the state government but significantly benefited citizens. The GST slabs were simplified from four to two—5% and 18%, leading to lower prices for electronics, automobiles, and agricultural equipment.

He added that insurance services were now completely exempted from GST and medicine prices were reduced.

“This is a people-centric government,” Prasad said, adding that more such welfare-oriented measures would follow.

Officials including Labour DC Lakshmi Narasayya, Municipal Commissioner Balaswamy, Deputy Commissioner Pavani, ACL Lavanya, Labour Assistant Commissioner Srikant Naik, and representatives from Amazon, Flipkart, Rapido, Zomato, and Ciplan participated in the event.