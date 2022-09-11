Govt has spent 53,000 cr on edu sector: Vishnu

Vijayawada(NTR District): VIJAYAWADA Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said that the State government has spent above Rs 53,000 crore so far for developing the education sector in the State.

He also stated that the reforms and changes brought about in the education sector by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy stood as a benchmark to the country. The Central MLA laid a foundation stone for the development works of Govt Jr College in Radha Nagar in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that all the government schools in the State were being developed under the Nadu-Nedu programme. So far thousands of schools were renovated and re-modelled by the government, he added. While the government schools were neglected during the TDP regime, their YSRCP government has been giving a facelift with all the amenities to all the schools across the State, he claimed. The MLA disclosed that they have spent funds to the tune of Rs 240 crore for various development works in the Central constituency and 168 additional classrooms were constructed with the Rs 33.49 crore in 28 government schools.

Vishnu said the government has been implementing Vidya Kanuka, Amma Vodi, Vasathi Devena, Vidya Devena and Jaganna Gorumudda in a successful manner in the State. He urged the students to utilise the English lab which will be set up by the government in every school. Deputy Mayor Sailaja Reddy and others participated.